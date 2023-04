Josh's Weekend Forecast: A showery, unsettled setup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hit or miss showers Saturday with some dry time mixed in. More persistent rain will arrive on Sunday. Much cooler weather along with more showers will kick off the new month of May on Monday. Expect 40s for highs and even some snow mixing in at times south and east of Buffalo Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with hit or miss showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain , near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cooler with showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.