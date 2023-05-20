Josh's Weekend Forecast: A salvageable Saturday but showery to start, sunny on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Don't write off your Saturday because of a wet start. By afternoon, it will dry out nicely, but it will be cooler with temperatures back into the 50s through much of the afternoon. Clouds will be on the decrease Saturday night. Sunday remains the better of the two weekend days with an ample amount of sunshine and highs that are back to near 70 degrees: much more typical of this time of year. Next week looks like a winner with no shortage of sunshine and temperatures that will likely climb into the 70s for the bulk of the time.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with sctd. showers come to an end near 60.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.