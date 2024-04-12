Josh's Weekend Forecast: A little bit of the wet, a little bit of the wintry, and a little bit of the windy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some variability, and a bit of volatility for this weekend's weather in Western New York. Don't be shocked if you wake up to a taste of winter in the higher elevations Saturday morning, with enough cold air upstairs in the atmosphere. The highest summits of Ski Country may see as much as 4 to 8 inches of wet pasty snow. It's just plain windswept rain showers for Buffalo and the lower elevations closer to the lake plains. Everyone will be dealing with busy winds through Saturday with gusts close to 40 mph, especially near the Lake Erie shoreline. Expect at least some breaks of sunshine for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be well below the average with highs in the upper 40s. Milder air returns on Sunday, but as the next weather maker makes its approach, a few showers and thunderstorms may develop early Sunday. Temperatures will make a nice recovery next week with highs near 70 by Wednesday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and winds, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.