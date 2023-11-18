Watch Now
Josh's Weekend Forecast: A chilly breeze for Sunday, but nothing more than a rogue shower or wet flurry

Temperatures will be into the lower 40s for highs with clouds mixing with times of sun.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Nov 18, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A disturbance tracking across Lake Ontario Sunday will set the stage for a few widely scattered showers or possibly even a wet snow flake, otherwise, the weather pattern is a quiet one for the rest of the weekend, thanks to High pressure. The quiet, dry weather continues into Monday. Low pressure will track across Ohio and to our west giving us a decent dose of dampness. Looks more and more like a wet scenario, versus a white one at this juncture, although a wintry mix is possible especially into the Southern Tier as the precipitation starts.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. Light rain/wintry mix develops, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Areas of rain. mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy, a shower, lower 40s.

