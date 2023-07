Josh's Weekend Forecast: A bit unsettled, but not a washout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be warm and muggy on Saturday with spotty thundershowers developing and becoming more numerous and widespread late at night. Rain lingering Sunday morning gives way to mainly dry conditions for the afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly to mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-showers, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-showers, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 80.