Josh's Wednesday Forecast: Plenty of clouds with a few showers today with falling temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few on and off showers along with patchy drizzle are likely Wednesday with slow clearing toward evening. The Thanksgiving Holiday looks bright and breezy with with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Chilly and sunny for Black Friday shoppers on Friday with highs slipping into the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, breezy mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly Sunny, upper 30s.

