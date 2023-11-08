Watch Now
Josh's Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy, cool and dry to start, rain arrives late this afternoon

Some of the rain may mix with a few wet flakes. Temperatures will be stuck in the lower 40s most of the day, but will rise later tonight
Posted at 5:09 AM, Nov 08, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cool with temperatures only near 40 today. Rain showers arrive this afternoon with a few wet flakes mixing in especially in the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Temperatures rise into Thursday morning with a spot thunderstorm possible later tonight. and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder may roll across WNY through tonight. Showers end Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Chilly, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

