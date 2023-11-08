Josh's Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy, cool and dry to start, rain arrives late this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cool with temperatures only near 40 today. Rain showers arrive this afternoon with a few wet flakes mixing in especially in the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Temperatures rise into Thursday morning with a spot thunderstorm possible later tonight. and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder may roll across WNY through tonight. Showers end Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.