Josh's Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy, cool and dry to start, rain arrives late this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cool with temperatures only near 40 today. Rain showers arrive this afternoon with a few wet flakes mixing in especially in the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Temperatures rise into Thursday morning with a spot thunderstorm possible later tonight. and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder may roll across WNY through tonight. Showers end Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 40.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 50.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Chilly, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.