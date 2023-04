Josh's Wednesday Forecast: Breezy, but turning sunnier by this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday, temperatures warm into the 60s and even some 70s but areas closer to the Lake Erie shoreline will again stay much cooler. in the lower 50s. SW winds remain breezy from 20-25mph with some higher gusts. Warmer weather will return during the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain is in the forecast until the weekend with some showers possible by Saturday afternoon and more widespread rain on Sunday as temperatures plummet into the evening. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollen levels are running high.

WEDNESDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s, cooler along lake.

THURSDAY:

MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s, cooler along lake

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. 50s.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. 70.

