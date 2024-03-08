Josh's Weather Forecast: Showers and busy breezes Saturday, turning wintry on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York will go from wet to wintry this weekend. Clouds will continue to thicken with rain showers arriving early Saturday. Winds will turn busy with gusts especially along the Chautauqua Ridge close to 50 mph. That is why areas south of Buffalo have a Wind Advisory posted until 4 p.m. Saturday. We'll transition from the wet and windy to the wintry on Sunday with colder air coming in on the back side of the departing storm. Winter Storm Watches are up for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties late Saturday night through Monday morning where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible, particularly in the higher terrain.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.