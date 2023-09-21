Josh's Weather Forecast: More goldilocks weather is on the way!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the nicest weather in all of the Northeast will be found right here in Western New York. Mainly clear and cool again tonight with patchy fog across the Southern Tier. Look for lows in the 40s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday and Friday. The Autumnal Equinox takes place just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, ushering in Fall's arrival.

WEDNESDAY

OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog, mainly clear. upper 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

