Josh's Weather Forecast: Get ready for a spectacular stretch of weather that will last into next week!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This July in Buffalo has been a warm one, to be sure. In fact, it now ranks among the top 10 warmest Julys since weather records began in Buffalo back in 1873. We're getting a much needed break from the stormy, sticky weather that has plagued us for days, thanks to the passage of a cold front. It will turn a lot more comfortable in the overnight with a westerly breeze. Thursday offers up an ample amount of sun, and a much more comfortable brand of warmth. Highs will only be in the lower and middle 70s. Expect temperatures to steadily and progressively warm into the weekend and early next week. The next opportunity for even just a brief shower will probably not be until Wednesday of next week!

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy,60

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny,mid 70s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly clear, 60

AFTERNOON: An abundance of sun, near 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Just a few clouds, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

