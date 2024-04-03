Josh's Weather Academy: Watch how Nature reacts to the solar eclipse

(WKBW-TV), Buffalo — We’re now just a few days away from the chance to experience one of Nature’s most spectacular phenomena: a total solar eclipse. On April 8th, the sun and the moon will align over Western New York, encompassing everyone in our region in what is known as the path of totality.

The show will be amazing, AND, will even come with a few surprises!

A total solar eclipse is one of the rarest and most remarkable events in Nature. And for the first time since 1925, Western New York will get to have this amazing experience. The moon’s shadow will completely cover up the disc of the sun just before 3:30 pm on April 8th. This won’t be repeated in the United States for another 20 years!

Besides the incredible display itself, you will likely start to notice Nature’s reaction to the eclipse, and some of those reactions may surprise you! As the eclipse is taking place, and the darkness descends upon us, the temperature will drop. That’s probably not too surprising. But watch the reaction of the natural world!

In the last total eclipse in 2017, scientists found that when the sun vanished, insects, birds, and plants seemed to enter into something approaching a nocturnal pattern! Birds may chirp a bit more as the eclipse begins, and then during totality, go completely silent.

In an eclipse from 1932, people reported owls hooting, pigeons returning to roost, and other behaviors that suggested animals believed that night was approaching! You may also notice flowers closing up, and crickets chirping like they do in the nighttime. You may even notice your dog cowering or exhibiting other fearful behavior.

Now remember it’s never safe to look directly at the sun, which is why you must have a pair of ISO-certified eclipse glasses when viewing the solar eclipse. And make sure to be on the lookout for Nature’s reaction to this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Got a weather question you’d like answered? E-mail me at weather@wkbw.com, and you’re weather question could be answered in the next edition of Josh’s Weather Academy. I’m 7 Weather Meteorologist Josh Nichols. Stay weatherwise!