Recognizing signs of hypothermia as February brings some of coldest air of the winter to WNY

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — February brings some of the coldest air of the winter to Western New York. And while Western New Yorkers are accustomed to dealing with the cold, if we don’t dress for the cold, we can be subject to hypothermia.

Hypothermia is a condition when your core body temperature drops below 95 degrees. In hypothermia, the body looses heat faster than it can produce it.

People with hypothermia usually aren't aware of their condition. The symptoms often begin gradually. Some of the symptoms to look for include:



Shivering

Slurred speech or mumbling

Slow, shallow breathing

Weak pulse

Clumsiness or lack of coordination

Drowsiness or very low energy

Confusion or memory loss

Loss of consciousness

In infants, bright red, cold skin

Call 911 or your local emergency number if you suspect someone has hypothermia. Carefully remove any wet clothing on the person and replace it with warm, dry coats or blankets. You could be saving a life with these measures.