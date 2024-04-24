Josh's Weather Academy: Can't get enough of the solar eclipse? Become an eclipse chaser!

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many of you are still savoring the memory of a lifetime of the total solar eclipse from a couple of weeks ago. If that experience has you hooked, and you enjoy travel, then now might be the time to start planning for that next big moment!

Many of us are still glowing in the magic of the moment of the first total solar eclipse in Buffalo in nearly 100 years just the other week. You might even be able to still hear the "oohs and ahhs" of the audience, and the applause that filled the air as the sun did its disappearing act and then returned.

If that describes you today, and if the experience left you addicted longing to see the next one, you may just want to become a total solar eclipse chaser. Because there are so many of you who want to do just that, NASA has released these maps that show the paths of solar eclipses, both total and annular, for the next several decades! You can see them here.

Unless you’re willing to travel great distances, it’s going to be a while before the next total solar eclipse within the contiguous United States will be visible. Not until Aug. 23, 2044, to be exact.

If you’re willing to exit the United States, your next opportunity to bask in the moon’s shadow will come on Aug. 12, 2026. A total solar eclipse will begin over remote northern Russia, and will then pass near the North Pole before tracking southeastward over eastern Greenland, clipping western Iceland, and eventually concluding over the Iberian Peninsula. The Perseid meteor shower will be visible then as well, making the moment potentially even more memorable!

So if you love looking up at the sky, and tend to love planning out your travel well in advance, you may just want to become....an eclipse chaser! Happy viewing!