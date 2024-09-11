Josh's Weather Academy: Autumn leaves, when they peak, and why they come to be

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — September is moving right along, and some of us are even out doing some apple picking!

It all means that the fall foliage is not far from putting on its spectacular show of colors.

According to Explorefall.com, we still have some time to plan that fall foliage trip, with the earliest peak colors taking place in early October in the Adirondacks. The Southern Tier follows suit with its show by early to mid-October. Much of the rest of Western New York should peak right around mid to late October when average weather conditions prevail.

So what causes the leaves to change color?

It's all about the shorter days, the longer nights, and the cooler weather. With cooler weather, the tree's chlorophyll breaks down, exposing the other chemicals that cause color changes. For example, the orange leaves are caused by the chemical carotene, while the chemical xanthophyll causes the bright yellow leaves.

You're basically paying witness to nature's chemistry lesson!

Stay weatherwise!