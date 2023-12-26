Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Tuesday Forecast: The unusually mild weather continues, showers return especially for the afternoon

Temperatures again will be into the lower 50s for highs
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 5:20 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 05:20:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're coming out of what was one of the mildest Christmas Days in recent memory here in Buffalo. Yesterday's high was 57 degrees making it the mildest Christmas in more than 40 years. The mild air remains in place for the day today with temperatures topping out in the lower 50s. A storm system in the middle of the nation will send some showers our way today, especially into the afternoon. Plan on a soaking rain tomorrow and tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts could be on the order of an inch by Thursday. Marginally cooler air returns for the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sct'd showers, lower 40s
AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers, near 50.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Showers, 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 40s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 40

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App