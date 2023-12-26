Josh's Tuesday Forecast: The unusually mild weather continues, showers return especially for the afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're coming out of what was one of the mildest Christmas Days in recent memory here in Buffalo. Yesterday's high was 57 degrees making it the mildest Christmas in more than 40 years. The mild air remains in place for the day today with temperatures topping out in the lower 50s. A storm system in the middle of the nation will send some showers our way today, especially into the afternoon. Plan on a soaking rain tomorrow and tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts could be on the order of an inch by Thursday. Marginally cooler air returns for the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, lower 40s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers, near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 40s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, 40