Josh's Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild, but breezy today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another seasonable day Tuesday with additional clouds and breeze winds. SW winds gusting between 30-40mph will keep the lakeshore and downtown Buffalo much cooler than inland locations. Buffalo stays in the 50s with areas away from the lake influence rise into the 60s. Wednesday, temperatures warm into the 60s and even some 70s but areas closer to the Lake Erie shoreline will again stay much cooler. Warmer weather will return during the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain is in the forecast until Sunday. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollen levels are running high.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s, cooler along lake.

WEDNESDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, mid 60s, cooler along lake.

THURSDAY:

MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s, cooler along lake

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

