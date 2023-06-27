Josh's Tuesday Forecast: More humidity, and more slow moving showers & thundery downpours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the atmosphere primed with moisture and Low pressure still nearby, the stage is set for yet another unsettled, muggy day. today Showers and thundery downpours will again pop with the prime heating of the day. The steering currents in the atmosphere are weak, and so, any shower or thunderstorm that pops will be slow to go. This could lead to some isolated flooding issues, especially in poor drainage locales, and especially in areas that were hit the hardest on Monday. Not everyone will see these downpours, so rainfall coverage will be uneven once again. Nevertheless, the rain will help lower the rainfall deficit in Western NY. Drier air returns on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will rebound with drier air staying with us Thursday and Friday with a fair amount of sun. We'll need to keep an eye out on the smoke layer to our north, as the mid-level wind flow patterns will shift into the north and northwest, which may help to draw down some of that wildfire smoke into Western NY for the end of the week.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Humid. low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hit or miss thundery downpours. mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Turning less humid. upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Cloudy. Showers Ending, cooler. Low 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Ample sun. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Pleasant, but a bit hazy at times. Mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. lower 80s.

