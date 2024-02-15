Josh's Thursday Forecast: Turning windy today with showers of both rain and wet snow

Wind ADVISORY for WNY 2pm Thursday through 7am Friday. West winds will increase from 20-35mph with gusts to near 50mph. Be sure to secure loose outdoor objects, and travel extra carefully in high profile vehicles.

Winds will increase on Thursday with snow quickly changing to sleet and then plain rain in the afternoon. Staying breezy on Friday with a few snow showers. Turning colder on Saturday and Sunday with scattered snow showers likely.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, strong winds upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.