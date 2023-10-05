Josh's Thursday Forecast: Summer warmth continues for one more day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll squeak out one more 80 degree day today with some added cloud cover before fall air comes rushing in over the weekend. Wet with temperatures tumbling through the 60s on Friday, will lead to 10-15 below average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the 50s, lake effect rain and a gusty breeze.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, gusty winds , near 50.