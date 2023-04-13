Josh's Thursday Forecast: Some of the nicest spring weather imaginable

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will keep WNY dry over the next couple of days. More sunshine returns Thursday and the big temperature difference will continue between downtown Buffalo and areas away from the lakeshore. Expect Buffalo to be in the low 60s while inland areas will be in the mid and even upper 60s. West/southwest winds gust to 30mph. Friday, the winds die down and Buffalo possibly experiences some record warmth. The record is 78 set in 1968. There will be some isolated showers on Saturday afternoon but the next chance of widespread rain comes on Sunday with the chance of thunderstorms. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollen levels are running high.

THURSDAY:

MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s, cooler along lake

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid-upper 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. 50s.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers. 50s

AFTERNOON: Few T-Storms. upper 60s.