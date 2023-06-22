Watch Now
Josh's Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonably warm today, an isolated shower in the Southern Tier

Most of the day is dry with temperatures flirting with 80 degrees by afternoon
Posted at 5:16 AM, Jun 22, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase for Thursday with temperatures in mid-upper 70s but cooler for the S.Tier. Rain showers return Thursday PM and rain will stay in the forecast through the weekend, along with higher humidity and high temps in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: An isolated shower, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

