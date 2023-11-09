Josh's Thursday Forecast: Blustery and turning somewhat cooler with clouds remaining most of the day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After thunderstorms in the overnight, and wide ranging temperatures to start the morning, the stage is set for cooler times for all, and some bluster too, with winds gusting close to 40 mph out of the west, especially near the Lake Erie shoreline. Temperatures will fall back area wide into the 40s, after briefly reaching near 60 early in the morning. Clouds will break for a bit of late day sun today. Expect winds to stay on the blustery side Friday and Saturday (Veterans Day), with temperatures staying in the 40s for highs.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, 40s north, near 60 south.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, falling temps. 40s region wide.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Patchy clouds. Chilly, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Clouds and sun, lower 40s