Josh's Thursday Forecast: Air Quality Alert continues into tonight

Air Quality Alert in effect for all of Western New York through Thursday night til Midnight.

Wildfires will continue to bring smoke to the area, but the smoke will not be as thick as it was on Wednesday. Skies stay overcast today with a stray shower possible primarily into the western and central Southern Tier. The smoke will linger through Friday with improving conditions on Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Spot showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: A few showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.