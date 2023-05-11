Josh's Thursday Forecast: A sensational spring day awaits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure is in control and will continue to impact weather across WNY through the end of the week. Thursday will get into the 70s with areas lakeside remaining a touch cooler and the breeze to pick up during the afternoon. Friday is the warmest day within the next 7 with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers could develop well south of Buffalo Friday night through Saturday with temperatures remaining in the lower 70s on Saturday. Sunday for Mother's Day will be cooler with a cool breeze from the north as temperatures remain in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.