Josh's Thursday Forecast: A murky start, more showers likely later into the afternoon, but staying mild

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Areas of fog and drizzle will greet you first thing today. Temperatures continue to run 15 degrees above normal with highs in the upper 40s. Winds remain light with much more dry time during the day on Thursday. Expect the afternoon commute to be wet as showers redevelop past the lunch hour. More showers expected Friday but this will be much later in the day and a switch to snow showers occurs in the evening/overnight with a focus on the hills south of Buffalo. Sunday starts dry with rain/snow showers arriving for the second half of the day.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, patchy fog. Low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid -upper 40s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, Low-mid 40s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few snow showers. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, Mid-upper 30s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30

AFTERNOON: Scattered rain/snow. Mid -upper 30s

