Josh's Thursday Forecast: A murky start, more showers likely later into the afternoon, but staying mild

Areas of fog and drizzle in the morning will gradually fade giving way to a cloudy sky for the afternoon. Showers will again develop. Highs near 50.
Posted at 5:16 AM, Dec 28, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Areas of fog and drizzle will greet you first thing today. Temperatures continue to run 15 degrees above normal with highs in the upper 40s. Winds remain light with much more dry time during the day on Thursday. Expect the afternoon commute to be wet as showers redevelop past the lunch hour. More showers expected Friday but this will be much later in the day and a switch to snow showers occurs in the evening/overnight with a focus on the hills south of Buffalo. Sunday starts dry with rain/snow showers arriving for the second half of the day.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, patchy fog. Low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid -upper 40s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, Low-mid 40s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Few snow showers. Low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, Mid-upper 30s

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30
AFTERNOON: Scattered rain/snow. Mid -upper 30s

