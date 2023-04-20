Watch Now
Josh's Thursday Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, warming up nicely

Temperatures will make their way back into the 70s
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 11:29:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a warm front has allowed for a clearing sky and much milder air. Temperatures will climb into the 70s across the Southern Tier this afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine thanks to drier air. Friday will be much warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s. Showers and thundershowers are possible late in the day on Friday. Saturday looks soggy with rain showers likely. The rain showers will end on Sunday but it will be much cooler.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 40s.

