Josh's Thursday Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, warming up nicely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The passage of a warm front has allowed for a clearing sky and much milder air. Temperatures will climb into the 70s across the Southern Tier this afternoon with a fair amount of sunshine thanks to drier air. Friday will be much warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s. Showers and thundershowers are possible late in the day on Friday. Saturday looks soggy with rain showers likely. The rain showers will end on Sunday but it will be much cooler.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 40s.

