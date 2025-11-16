Josh's Sunday Forecast: "Whiplash weather" as Western New York goes from the wet to the wintry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a case of "whiplash weather" for Sunday! We go from the wet to the wintry. After seeing some spots across Western NY close to 60 degrees on Saturday, most of us never see the mercury escape the upper 30s for highs on Sunday. That, in conjunction with 40 mph wind gusts, and fine filaments of shifting lake effect snow bands, will make it look AND feel the part of winter. Expect some rugged conditions at times during the day on Sunday, which should make for some "interesting" football weather. The chill and the lake flakiness lingers into Monday. Expect conditions to be less harsh into Tuesday and certainly on Wednesday with temperatures gradually moderating. The next weather maker will arrive late week with wet weather and temperatures that will likely be near 50!

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: S. Tier snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier snow, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 30s.