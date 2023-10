Josh's Sunday Forecast: The feel and even the look of November with lake effect showers, and breaks of sun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect rain showers Sunday morning with partial clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 30s early Monday morning with some patchy areas of frost especially into parts of the Southern Tier. Expect milder and sunnier weather heading into the middle of next week. Showers return later Wednesday night into Thursday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy , cool, partly sunny mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s. Patchy frost

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds. lower 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Mild. 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Mid 60s.