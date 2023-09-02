Josh's Sunday Forecast: Sunshine will be on the increase, and so will the heat

Just because we're in the midst of the Labor Day holiday weekend, which to many is a benchmark for the end of summer, does not mean we're done with summer warmth: not by a long shot! Parts of Western NY have a shot at 90 degrees Labor Day, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Areas closer to the Great Lakes will be cooler owing to onshore breezes. Humidity levels will be on the increase over the next few days as well. The heat should break with the passage of a front later Thursday, which will also trigger our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back to levels closer to, or even slightly below average, by the end of next week and into next weekend.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90