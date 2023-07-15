Josh's Sunday Forecast: Still the isolated threat of a shower or thunderstorm, but with dry intervals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drenching thundery downpours made their way through Western NY on Saturday causing some localized flooding issues. There's still the threat of additional showers and thunderstorms into tonight. The main threats will come from heavy rain and possible gusty winds. Sunday should offer up more "dry time", so if you have plans to head to the many festivals and events happening across the area, just bring an umbrella. It will dry out on Monday. The pattern, in general, is an unsettled one with a northwesterly flow aloft over the region. So expect additional threats of showers and thunderstorms during the course of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, A brief t-storm. near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partial sun, isolated shower. near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Clouds and sun. Patchy fog. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: A brief shower, some sun. near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: A shower or two, mostly cloudy. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: A shower or spot t-storm. Upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds, some sun, and a shower. 80