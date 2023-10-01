Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Sunday Forecast: Some of the warmest early fall weather imaginable is ahead for all of Western NY

Expect near record warmth with temperatures flirting with 80 degrees for the big game at Orchard Park
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 11:21 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 23:21:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western NY will enjoy some of the nicest early fall weather imaginable in the coming days with low humidity, ample sunshine, and a significant warm up. Temperatures will be a solid fifteen degrees above average. Rainfall will amount to little or nothing with broad reaching High pressure in charge for several days. The next opportunity for even just a shower or two won't arrive until later in the coming week. A significant change for the cooler arrives by next weekend. That cooling trend will be accompanied by some unsettled weather as well.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, Low 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, Low 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, Low & mid 80s

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App