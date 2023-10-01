Josh's Sunday Forecast: Some of the warmest early fall weather imaginable is ahead for all of Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western NY will enjoy some of the nicest early fall weather imaginable in the coming days with low humidity, ample sunshine, and a significant warm up. Temperatures will be a solid fifteen degrees above average. Rainfall will amount to little or nothing with broad reaching High pressure in charge for several days. The next opportunity for even just a shower or two won't arrive until later in the coming week. A significant change for the cooler arrives by next weekend. That cooling trend will be accompanied by some unsettled weather as well.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, Low 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, Low 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, Low & mid 80s