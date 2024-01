BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The highest snow totals from the storm affecting most of the Northeast will be south and east of Buffalo with 3-6" possible in Allegany and Potter county in PA. A quiet weather day on Monday with a rain and snow mixture for Tuesday and Wednesday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Scattered snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered snow showers, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s