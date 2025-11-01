Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Sunday Forecast: Perfect football weather with ample sun and a cool breeze

Temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 50s
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You couldn't ask for better weather for a football game on Sunday. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures into the 50s, and light winds. It won't be quite as cool for Sunday night, but do look for a mainly moonlit sky. Clouds will increase on Monday with the next round of showers developing later in the afternoon and evening. Expect clearing for Election Day on Tuesday with a fair amount of sun and highs in the mid-50s.

By the way, that "waxing gibbous" moon that you'll see in the nighttime sky will eventually become the Full Beaver Moon on Wednesday. That moon will be at "perigee", which means that it is at it's closest distance to the Earth in its orbit!

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds, 40

AFTERNOON: Showers arrive, lower 50s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s

