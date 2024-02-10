Josh's Sunday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with temperatures returning to levels a bit more typical of February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After two days of temperatures entering record high territory, it's time for Western New York to return to a weather pattern that feels more like February. Sunday brings clouds and times of sun, with temperatures back into the upper 30s. That's still above the average, but far removed from the near 60 degree warmth that parts of our area have seen over the last couple of days. Monday looks quiet with some partial sun. Low pressure will travel to the south of us on Tuesday delivering an accumulating, and potentially heavy snow, from Pennsylvania to southern New England. Expect nothing more than a few flurries in our area.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Clouds, limited sun, lower 30s

