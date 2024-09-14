Josh's Sunday Forecast: More sunshine, more summer air, and near record high temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will produce plenty of sunshine going into the weekend and into early next . At times, there may be wildfire smoke in the upper levels, but air quality at the surface will be fine. Plan on near record high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s on Sunday. The next weather maker to affect Western New York is likely, of all things, to be an area of Low pressure close to the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will send clouds our way mid-week, along with the potential for a shower or two into the Southern Tier, but most will stay dry. Warm weather will likely stick around into the beginning of the fall season.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, lower 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, patchy fog, near 60

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, near 80

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 70s

