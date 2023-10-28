Josh's Sunday Forecast: Mainly morning rain, some dry time in the afternoon, but quite cool for late October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mid-November like chill awaits over the next few days with temperatures averaging some 10 to 15 degrees below normal. This comes courtesy of a cold front that passed through Western New York Saturday. Low pressure makes its approach from the Ohio valley and crosses the NY/PA border Sunday morning with some steady areas of rain. Still, despite the soggy start to Sunday, it looks like there will be some dry time Sunday afternoon. A raw easterly and northeasterly breeze will blow with highs not going beyond the middle 40s. Showers will stick around for the start of the new work and school week on Monday. A break is possible on Tuesday, although lake effect showers of rain AND wet snow will linger. Halloween costumes for the kids will require coats with evening temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40. An upper level Low will drop south out of the Great Lakes into Western NY with a reinforcing shot of chill and additional lake enhanced showers of rain and wet snow on Wednesday. Drier air and somewhat milder air can be expected for the end of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Areas of steady rain. 40.

AFTERNOON: Scattered rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s to near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Chilly, lake effect showers of rain & snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain mixed with a few wet flakes, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered rain & snow showers. mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Scattered rain & snow showers. low 40s

