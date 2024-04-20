Josh's Sunday Forecast: Clouds will mix with intervals of sun, with a busy breeze blowing at times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday will end up being the better of the two weekend days in Western New York, given that there will be more sunshine. There will still be a bit of a chill early in the day. Temperatures will again be below average with highs near 50 degrees. Expect a dry pleasant start to the new week with a mostly sunny sky on MOnday. A potent cold front will arrive during the middle of the week with rain and possibly even a few wet flakes. Temperatures will rebound next weekend.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, wet flakes in the highest terrain, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 40s

