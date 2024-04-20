Watch Now
Josh's Sunday Forecast: Clouds will mix with intervals of sun, with a busy breeze blowing at times

Sunday will definitely be the "weekend pick", with more in the way of sunshine and temperatures near 50. More sun is in store for Sunday.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 17:42:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday will end up being the better of the two weekend days in Western New York, given that there will be more sunshine. There will still be a bit of a chill early in the day. Temperatures will again be below average with highs near 50 degrees. Expect a dry pleasant start to the new week with a mostly sunny sky on MOnday. A potent cold front will arrive during the middle of the week with rain and possibly even a few wet flakes. Temperatures will rebound next weekend.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, wet flakes in the highest terrain, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 40s

