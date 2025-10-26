Josh's Sunday Forecast: Brighter and drier for Sunday, but staying cool

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Cool is the rule" for the next several days with temperatures hard pressed to get much beyond 50 for Sunday. . Sunday will end up being brighter and drier than Saturday

Much of next week looks quiet but cool. We'll be keeping an eye on the potential of a developing storm system along the East Coast, the details of which cannot be resolved just yet, but which COULD send at least a few rain showers our way by Halloween. We'll keep you posted.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.