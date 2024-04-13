Josh's Sunday Forecast: Another day of April showers along with a few garden-variety thunderstorms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York spent another start to the day dodging raindrops on Saturday, and we'll do the same on Sunday. Enjoy what dry time that you can! A wave of Low pressure will march its way in from the west early in the day on Sunday triggering some of those showers and even a few garden variety thunderstorms. This will only add to the rather hefty rainfall surplus that we have accumulated in Buffalo for the month of April. It won't be as cool for Sunday as it was on Saturday with high temperatures close to 60 degrees. Clouds will gradually mix out and give way to a little bit of sunshine on Monday in the wak of this "clipper" for Monday. Tuesday looks great with High pressure in charge of our weather for a day before yet another storm system tracks towards us with more rain by Wednesday. More unsettled weather follows for the end of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, a t-storm, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers, near 60

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s

AFTERNOON: Breaks of sun, upper 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Showers likely, mid 60s