Josh's Sunday Forecast: Another beauty of a day with ample sun, and just a touch more warmth than Saturday

Expect a comfortable morning and a warmer afternoon with high temperatures later in the day near 80 degrees
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jun 15, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect a little more warmth for Sunday with an ample amount of sunshine. It will be hot and humid next week with highs in the 90s. The record high on Wednesday is 90 set in 2001; the forecast high is 93. The heat wave will stick around Monday through Friday of next week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 90s.Today's Forecast is...

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Hazy sun, mid 70s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, hot, low and mid 90s.

