Josh's Sunday Forecast: A preview of November in October with lake effect showers and brisk, chilly breezes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some parts of Western New York will effectively be some 35 degrees cooler than they were during the middle of the week on Sunday. Expect brisk, chilly breezes, changeable skies, and a few lake effect rain showers. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 50s in the greater Buffalo area for highs on Sunday. In the meantime, parts of the S. Tier will never get out of the 40s for highs. The atmosphere will also be unstable enough to produce waterspouts on both lakes Erie and Ontario. This chilly, November like weather pattern isn't going anywhere. In fact, on Monday, it's only going to intensify, as a persistent southwest and west-southwesterly wind over the very warm waters of Lake Erie will allow for localized heavy lake effect rainfall, which could cause some flooding issues where the lake effect rain bands persist the longest. Stay tuned.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Variably cloudy, a widely scattered shower. 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, gusty winds , near 50.

MONDAY

MORNING: Variably cloudy. Near 40.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect rain showers. Near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain showers. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sct'd lake effect rain showers. Lower 50s.

