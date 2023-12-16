Josh's Sunday Forecast: A good soaking rain sets up for all of Western New York in the afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The dry start to Sunday will not last long, as Low pressure moves up the coast. Even though the heaviest rain in association with this system will largely be to the east of Western New York, we will not escape the wet weather by any stretch. Rain should move into the area just in time for the start of the Bills-Cowboys match up later in the afternoon. Tailgaters should get by with a good deal of "dry time", but by the time game gets going, it will at least be lightly raining in Orchard Park. The rain will continue into early Monday before tapering. Somewhat colder air will wrap around the storm as it tracks to our north to allow for some lake enhanced snow to develop going into Tuesday. Amounts will be minor, but will be enough to cause some slick spots for the morning drive on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will struggle to reach freezing. Thereafter, quieter and milder weather resumes.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Overcast, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, near 50.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow late, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: S. Tier snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Chilly, upper 20s.