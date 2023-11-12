Josh's Sunday Forecast: A brighter day than Saturday, but we'll still feel the chill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo only managed a high of 43 degrees on Saturday, making it feel a bit more like Thanksgiving Day than Veterans Day. The clouds that dominated the day will break on Sunday allowing for an ample amount of sunshine. Easterly winds will blow during the day, which could trigger some lake effect clouds on the west side of Lake Ontario. A front arrives on Monday. Ahead of that front, the wind will freshen out of the southwest. Expect it to be a bit breezy for the Bills/Broncos match-up, but it will be milder. Another area of High pressure area will build across the mid-Atlantic allowing for milder air and a fair sky for the middle of the week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, milder, mid 50s.

