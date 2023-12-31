Josh's New Year's Forecast: A seasonable chill to start 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A light rain/snow mix will develop this evening, but amounts will be meager, with most spots just seeing a dusting into New Year's morning. A quick moving clipper may spread measureable snow Wednesday Night into Thursday along with shifting lake effect snow. Could see 4"+ before ending Thursday night.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle Near 30

AFTERNOON: Scattered rain/snow. Mid -upper 30s

NYE: Spotty Light Snow. Mid 30s.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

MORNING: Few flurries, 30

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, seasonable, lower 30s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny. Near 30

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny. Near 40.