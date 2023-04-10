Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Monday Forecast: Wall to wall sunshine from hilltop to lakeshore

It will still be on the cool side to start the day with temperatures rebounding into the upper 50s in the afternoon
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 06:16:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool and sunny start to Dyngus day with temperatures in the lower 30s. Mostly sunny conditions continue through the day with highs near 60 and cooler temperatures near the immediate lakeshore. Clouds increase into the evening and keeps temperatures milder overnight in the 40s. Warmer weather will return during the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain is in the forecast. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollens are running high.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s, cooler along lake.

WEDNESDAY:
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40.
AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, mid 60s, cooler along lake.

THURSDAY:
MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s, cooler along lake

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App