Josh's Monday Forecast: Wall to wall sunshine from hilltop to lakeshore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool and sunny start to Dyngus day with temperatures in the lower 30s. Mostly sunny conditions continue through the day with highs near 60 and cooler temperatures near the immediate lakeshore. Clouds increase into the evening and keeps temperatures milder overnight in the 40s. Warmer weather will return during the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain is in the forecast. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollens are running high.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s, cooler along lake.

WEDNESDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, mid 60s, cooler along lake.

THURSDAY:

MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s, cooler along lake