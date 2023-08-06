Josh's Monday Forecast: The humidity is back and so are the showers and thunderstorms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An active pattern sets up this week across the northern half of the US, which means an unsettled start to the work week for Western NY. Expect to dodge showers and a couple of thunderstorms during the day on Monday. There's a low end chance that areas well south and east of Buffalo may pick up on a stronger/potentially severe thunderstorm, as one storm system tracks across the area. Another system heads our way on Tuesday with more rounds of showers. It will be warm and muggy on Monday with highs still in the lower 80s for some. Temperatures drop back into the 70s on Tuesday. The second system moves east on Tuesday night allowing us to dry out and enjoy an increase in sunshine on Wednesday. The middle of the week looks quite nice: seasonable and reasonable by early August standards. It will turn unsettled again by the weekend.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Clouding up. Showers arrive. 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers. upper 60s to near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and scattered t-storms. near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and a stray t-storm. lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Becoming mostly sunny. Near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Near 80.