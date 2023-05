Josh's Monday Forecast: Pleasantly mild with a mix of clouds and sun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunshine returns for the start of the week today with pleasant spring-time temps in the mid to upper 60s and light winds. Clouds will increase later tonight as a disturbance tracks across Pennsylvania. A few scattered showers are possible early Tuesday. Dry and warmer weather will continue for much of the upcoming week.

MONDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Spot showers southern tier late at night. Upper 60s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Upper 60s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Upper 60s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. mid 70s.