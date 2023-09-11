Josh's Monday Forecast: Patchy morning fog gives way to a mix of sun and clouds and a milder afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Watch for patchy areas of dense fog early this morning, otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds. Our local weather looks great for all those Bills watch parties with some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, slowly falling into the 60s. In Jets Territory, the weather will improve for the game tomorrow tonight with showers ending by 7pm and temps in the low 70s with light winds.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog , stray shower Near 60

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clouds Increase. low 60s

AFTERNOON: Showers/T-Storms. Low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cool, showers. Low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Cool, showers. Low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cool, showers end. Low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny intervals, cool. Upper 60s.

