Josh's Monday Forecast: Patchy morning fog gives way to a mix of sun and clouds and a milder afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Watch for patchy areas of dense fog early this morning, otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds. Our local weather looks great for all those Bills watch parties with some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, slowly falling into the 60s. In Jets Territory, the weather will improve for the game tomorrow tonight with showers ending by 7pm and temps in the low 70s with light winds.
MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog , stray shower Near 60
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Clouds Increase. low 60s
AFTERNOON: Showers/T-Storms. Low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cool, showers. Low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Cool, showers. Low 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Cool, showers end. Low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny intervals, cool. Upper 60s.