Josh's Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and sharply cooler with a few showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sharply cooler air has moved its way back into Western NY in the wake of a cold front. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a few showers popping in the unstable atmosphere in place. Look for highs near 50 on Monday. Enough cold air arrives Tuesday with a rain/snow mix, a noticeable wind chill and highs only in the mid 40s. Drier weather moves in Wednesday. Milder air returns later in the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Limited sun. Cooler. mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Occasional rain. Cool. Near 50

TUESDAY

MORNING: Chilly and brisk. Mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/Wet snow mix. Brisk. Mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Chilly. Slow clearing.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Milder. Mid 60s