Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and sharply cooler with a few showers

Temperatures today will be into the lower 50s with a southwesterly breeze
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 5:35 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 05:35:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sharply cooler air has moved its way back into Western NY in the wake of a cold front. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a few showers popping in the unstable atmosphere in place. Look for highs near 50 on Monday. Enough cold air arrives Tuesday with a rain/snow mix, a noticeable wind chill and highs only in the mid 40s. Drier weather moves in Wednesday. Milder air returns later in the week.

MONDAY
MORNING: Limited sun. Cooler. mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Occasional rain. Cool. Near 50

TUESDAY
MORNING: Chilly and brisk. Mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain/Wet snow mix. Brisk. Mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Chilly. Slow clearing.
AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. Low 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers. Mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Milder. Mid 60s

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App